Man arraigned on drug charges in Iron County

Rodney Preddy
Rodney Preddy(Iron County Sheriff's Department)
By Alex Clark
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - A man has been arraigned in Iron County following an investigation into drug trafficking in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Iron County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Rodney Preddy was arrested by the Gogebic Iron Area Narcotics team (GIANT) on Sunday, June 28.

Preddy was pulled over while travelling from St. Paul Minnesota. Officers had received information that he may be carrying methamphetamine. they found that he had other active warrants for his arrest.

After talking with Preddy and another man in the vehicle, officers were concerned that Preddy had swallowed approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine. He was taken to Aspirus-Ironwood and eventually lodged in the Iron County Sheriff’s Department. Officers seized marijuana, methamphetamine, and mushrooms from his vehicle.

He was arraigned in the Iron County Court on the following charges:

  • Possession of methamphetamine (Felony)
  • Possession of THC (Misdemeanor)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
  • Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place (Felony)
  • Harboring or Aiding a Felon-falsifying information (Felony)
  • WI DOC Warrant (Felony)

He is currently lodged in the Iron County Sheriff’s Department and his bond is set at $10,000 cash. The Wisconsin Department of Correction has placed a hold on Preddy so if his bond is posted, he will be released into their custody.

