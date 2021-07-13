Advertisement

Kraft debuts mac and cheese-flavored ice cream

Kraft has partnered with Van Leeuwen to create macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.
Kraft has partnered with Van Leeuwen to create macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.(Source: vanleeuwenicecream.com via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kraft has come up with an idea you probably never expected: a limited-edition, macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.

The company said in a statement it wanted to combine two iconic comfort foods.

The brand is partnering with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to produce the creation.

Kraft boasts that the new ice cream has no artificial flavors, preservatives or dyes.

You can order the ice cream on Van Leeuwen’s website for $12 a pint starting Wednesday while supplies last.

It’s also available at Van Leeuwen stores.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic prison bars graphic.
Marquette Branch Prison staff member hospitalized after assault
WLUC File Photo
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Gladstone Sunday morning
A rendering of the project from behind the Savings Bank building, including the residential...
UPDATE: Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette Brownfield Plan
Cody Michael Miller
Alger County man sentenced to prison for 2019 school threat
Mugshot for Jeremy Lee Bertrand.
Man sentenced to prison after Menominee County human trafficking sting

Latest News

Coke Zero is getting a makeover and a new taste.
Coke Zero to have new can and taste
A man is caught on a doorbell camera defacing a BLM sign in someone's yard.
Doorbell cam catches man smearing feces on Black Lives Matter sign
Police responded to an apparent shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN...
Police: Man kills one at Wisconsin gas station, suspect killed
UPCF
Upper Peninsula Catholic Foundation distributes record grant amounts