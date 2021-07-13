Advertisement

K9 Officer Nitro honored by Marquette City Police

K9 Nitro
K9 Nitro(Marquette City Police Department)
By Maci Cosmore and Kendall Bunch
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - K9 Officer Nitro was honored and recognized by Marquette City Police Chief Blake Rieboldt and K9 Officer John Waldo at Monday’s Marquette City Commission meeting.

Nitro died on his 8th birthday this past June, and a video was put together by Waldo’s family to highlight photos and videos of Nitro through the years. He was a black lab trained in the detection of explosives with Marquette City Police.

“I spent about three years with K9 Nitro. He was an explosives detection dog. Like the Chief had stated earlier, he’s one of the best dogs ever. The dog was stellar. We trained with agencies all over the state and he always did very well. He presented very well, and it was just an honor. I was very proud to bring him to other agencies there was not a lot of anxiety over how he was going to preform because every time he was rock solid,” said Waldo.

As the city honored Nitro, a new K9 officer was sworn in.

K9 Officer Zepp was sworn in for duty. His handler is also Officer John Waldo.

The Waldo family would like to thank the community for the overwhelming amount of support.

You can watch the tribute video for Nitro here.

