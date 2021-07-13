Homemade garlic knots recipe

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Once again the Yooper Goddess, Lori Kulju, shared a recipe with the staff at TV6.

She says her garlic knots are simple to make and are sure to please even the fussiest of eaters.

For the dough, use your hands or electric mixer to combine:

3 cups flour

2 tsp yeast

2 tsp salt

2 tsp sugar

¼ c parmesan

¼ cup parsley, or other preferred herb

1 ¼ cup warm water

1 tbsp oil

And let sit 1 ½ hours.

To make the knots, roll out a gumball-sized pieced of dough into a snake and tie like you would a shoelace.

They’ll cook for 12-18 minutes, depending on size, in a 425 degree oven. While they’re baking, sauté on low heat:

About 4 tbsp olive oil

Minced garlic, 4 cloves or to taste

¼ c parmesan

¼ cup parsley

1 pinch crushed red pepper

After the knots are done baking, shake in a large covered bowl with sautéed oil mixture.

Enjoy on their own or serve with your choice of pizza or marinara sauce. Buon appetito!

