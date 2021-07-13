Fees at Pictured Rocks: The proposal and the pushback

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - We’re starting our three-part series into proposed fees at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

In May, the park proposed its first ever fee that could start as soon as next year. However, questions remain among business owners and residents about how it would be implemented and if it’s really needed.

For the first part of our series, I went to Alger County to hear from both sides and find out why the fees are being proposed now:

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore became our country’s first national lakeshore in 1966. Since then, more than 23 million people have visited the park without an entrance fee. Now, that could be changing.

The park’s proposal slowly raises fees over three years starting in January of 2022. By 2024, anyone who walks or boats-in to the park would be charged $15, a seven-day pass would be $25 and a yearly pass to the park would cost $45.

The fees visitors would have to pay in 2024 at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. (WLUC)

Susan Reece, the park’s chief of interpretation, says the fees are being proposed now because of a significant increase in visitors that is putting a strain on the park’s infrastructure.

In 2015, Pictured Rocks saw 723,178 visitors. Last year, the park broke a record with 1,212,251 visitors.

“We’re really having a hard time keeping up,” said Susan Reece, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Chief of Interpretation. “We’re having to do repairs a lot more.”

Reece says those repairs have been overwhelming staff and the park’s budget.

“Our well systems fail, our vault toilets have to be pumped, our trails are just getting trampled to death, our bridges falling apart,” said Reece.

Right now, Reece says Pictured Rocks has $10 million in backlogged maintenance.

The 36-thousand-acre park runs 42 miles from Munising to Grand Marais. The more remote town describes itself as the, “Eastern Gateway to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.”

A member of the Grand Marais Chamber of Commerce, and owner of the Dunes Motel, Jack Hubbard believes the fees would cause unnecessary confusion.

“I just look at this and go, ‘They seriously aren’t going to go through with this, are they?’” said Jack Hubbard, Grand Marais Chamber of Commerce Member & Business Owner.

Hubbard says he and other business owners in Grand Marais are grateful for the park’s financial boost of $54 million annually to the area. However, he believes, neither locals or tourists should be charged if more funding is needed.

“If they need more money, it seems to me they need to go to D.C. and say, ‘Okay, we need whatever,’” said Hubbard.

Pictured Rocks is funded through the National Park Service’s federally allocated budget.

“Everyone goes back to their civics days and learns how the federal budget process works,” said Reece. “It is complicated. It’s not just, ‘give us more money.’ It doesn’t work that way.”

From 2015 to 2020, the lakeshore’s funding was increased by $25,000 to a total of $2.6 million.

“In general, most budgets for the park service have been flat for about 10 years,” said Reece. “So as prices go up, gas goes up, lumber prices go up, it’s almost like a cut for us.”

TV6 & FOX UP has submitted a Freedom of Information Act Request to find out how the park divides its budget, but we have not yet received a response.

On Wednesday, I will continue our look into how the proposed fee would be enforced and where the millions of dollars generated from it would go. You can watch part two on your TV6 Early News at 6, 5 central.

