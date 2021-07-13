Crystal Theatre listed as potential COVID-19 exposure site

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) has identified a location visited by an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19.

DIDHD says that anyone visiting the Crystal Theatre on 304 Superior Avenue, in Crystal Falls, on July 9 may be at a higher risk for exposure if larger crowds were present and masking and social distancing were not followed.

The exposure date was Friday, July 9, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

The health department is advising people that exposure could have occurred at this site listed above during the specified date and time listed. Depending on the length of exposure, you may be at higher risk for contracting COVID-19. Symptoms will typically appear within two to 14 days of the exposure.

The health department asks that if you visited the site, or have had close contact with someone who visited the site, and have or develop symptoms such as cough, fever, or shortness of breath that you call your healthcare provider and inform them of any potential exposure.

For general information, please call the health department’s Dickinson County office 906-774-1868.

If your symptoms worsen to the point of needing emergency care, please call 911 and notify the dispatcher of your symptoms or any potential exposure.

