A warm and mostly sunny delight to start the week

The high pressure saga continues over Lake Superior, keeping skies mostly clear, winds overall light and temperatures trending on the warm side Monday. Elevated haze is possible mainly in the Western U.P., coming from wildfire smoke in Northwestern Ontario.

The high pressure eventually breaks down late Monday as a low pressure system from the Middle Mississippi River Valley lifts towards the Great Lakes region and brings increasing cloudiness to the region overnight.

The low tracks near the Eastern U.P. Tuesday, bringing rain chances and also isolated thunderstorms mainly to the southern and eastern counties.

Midweek rain becomes widespread with the arrival of a Northern Plains-based frontal system entering the Western U.P. Wednesday afternoon then spreading eastward towards the evening.

Rain and t-storm chances continue Thursday then dissipating late evening as the frontal system exits the Upper Peninsula.

A rebounding high pressure builds next weekend in the U.P., resulting in mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hazy (mainly west), then increasing cloudiness late; warm with winds NE-SE at 5-10 mph

>Highs: Upper 70s to mid-80s inland

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms south and east

>Highs: 80

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon with a chance of widespread rain and few thunderstorms beginning west

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and few thunderstorms, diminishing late evening; cooler

>Highs: 70

Friday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 80s

