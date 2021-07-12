Voting open for UPAWS 2022 Pet Calendar Contest

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s never too early to put a calendar together for next year, especially if it means helping out a good cause.

Voting is open for the UPAWS 2022 Pet Calendar Contest.

This year features 180 participants -- all kinds of furry and feathered friends, each with a face for the spotlight.

The winner shows up on the front cover -- all of the contestants’ photos will appear throughout the calendar.

The voting contest is a big fundraiser for the shelter.

“The competition is happening all of July. It’s 25-cents a vote. And because of COVID we’ve had to cancel still some fundraisers that we’ve had in the past. So we really rely on fundraisers and grants and the public support too,” said UPAWS Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Ann Brownell.

Voting runs through July 31 (midnight), and with no limit to the number of times anyone can vote.

Proceeds go to help UPAWS shelter pets find their future homes.

You can cast your donation vote online HERE -- or by mail-in ballot (download ballot HERE) postmarked by July 31 to the address below:

Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter

PO Box 968

Marquette, MI 49855

