Some Showers Possible, Especially Over Eastern Upper Michigan Tuesday
More Clouds Mean Cooler Temperatures East
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Tuesday: Mostly sunny west, partly to mostly cloudy chance of showers east and far south
Highs: 80 into the 80s west, 70s east and near the shores of the Great Lakes
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of scattered afternoon showers central, chance of rain at night over most areas
Highs: 70s to near 80
Thursday: Chance of rain, especially in the morning; mostly cloudy
Highs: 70s
Friday: Becoming mostly sunny
Highs: 70s to around 80
Current indications point to a sunny and warm weekend.
