Advertisement

Some Showers Possible, Especially Over Eastern Upper Michigan Tuesday

More Clouds Mean Cooler Temperatures East
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday: Mostly sunny west, partly to mostly cloudy chance of showers east and far south

Highs: 80 into the 80s west, 70s east and near the shores of the Great Lakes

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of scattered afternoon showers central, chance of rain at night over most areas

Highs: 70s to near 80

Thursday: Chance of rain, especially in the morning; mostly cloudy

Highs: 70s

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny

Highs: 70s to around 80

Current indications point to a sunny and warm weekend.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLUC File Photo
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Gladstone Sunday morning
Cody Michael Miller
Alger County man sentenced to prison for 2019 school threat
A festival ride in Michigan was caught on camera malfunctioning.
Caught on camera: Michigan festival ride malfunctions
Mugshot for Jeremy Lee Bertrand.
Man sentenced to prison after Menominee County human trafficking sting
File image
Man drowns in Marinette County river

Latest News

HAZE
Hazy sunshine to kick off the week
High pressure holds off rain chances, keeps temps warm and breezes on the lighter side for...
A warm and mostly sunny delight to start the week
Persistent high pressure keeping skies mostly clear, winds light overall and temperatures...
Stellar summer weather continues Sunday
WOD: 7/9/2021
Pleasant U.P. Summer Weather Continues