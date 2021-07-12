Some Showers Possible, Especially Over Eastern Upper Michigan Tuesday

Tuesday: Mostly sunny west, partly to mostly cloudy chance of showers east and far south

Highs: 80 into the 80s west, 70s east and near the shores of the Great Lakes

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of scattered afternoon showers central, chance of rain at night over most areas

Highs: 70s to near 80

Thursday: Chance of rain, especially in the morning; mostly cloudy

Highs: 70s

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny

Highs: 70s to around 80

Current indications point to a sunny and warm weekend.

