Public hearing, vote Monday night on Brownfield Plan for Savings Bank development

A rendering of the project from behind the Savings Bank building, including the residential...
A rendering of the project from behind the Savings Bank building, including the residential area, parking garage, and hotel.(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A portion of a proposed development for downtown Marquette faces a key vote Monday night.

The Marquette City Commission is scheduled to accept or deny the Brownfield Plan for the Vault Marquette development. That is for the public parking portion of the plans for the old Savings Bank Building and parking lots on Lakeshore Boulevard.

There is a public hearing before the vote. It starts at 6:00 p.m. at Marquette City Hall.

