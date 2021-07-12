Public hearing, vote Monday night on Brownfield Plan for Savings Bank development

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A portion of a proposed development for downtown Marquette faces a key vote Monday night.

The Marquette City Commission is scheduled to accept or deny the Brownfield Plan for the Vault Marquette development. That is for the public parking portion of the plans for the old Savings Bank Building and parking lots on Lakeshore Boulevard.

There is a public hearing before the vote. It starts at 6:00 p.m. at Marquette City Hall.

