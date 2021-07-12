Advertisement

Pocket park gazebo removed in Michigamme Township

The Gazebo at Pocket Park in Michigamme Township
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MICHIGAMME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Controversy around the Michigamme Pocket Park continues, the latest: as of Monday the gazebo there has been removed. Monday morning crews showed up and strapped the gazebo base to a skid for transport. Then, citizens opposed to relocating the gazebo set up inside.

Later in the afternoon crews hauled it away. In the past, hundreds have voiced their support at township meetings and via a petition looking to keep the gazebo there. This all stems from a debate about the land at the corner of Lake and Max Streets.

The Township Supervisor, William Seppanen says they’re abiding by a state law that says when a street ends at a waterfront, there can be no lounging, sun bathing or picnicking in that area.

“At the June board meeting the township discussed it, read the letter again from the Road Commission and then made the decision that we would follow the Road Commissions request not to call it a park and we were going to move the gazebo,” Seppanen said.

Many of the residents feel differently. “It’s really really frustrating that we can show the history of it being used, we can show that it’s currently used it has the support of people who say the gazebo can remain here from the road commission and they’re still taking it away despite so many people fighting to keep it here,” said Michigamme Resident Whitney Saunders.

A candlelight vigil is planned at the site where the gazebo stood this Wednesday at 9 p.m.

