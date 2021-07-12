Negaunee Township using recycled glass in landscaping

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’ve been wondering what can be done with recycled glass, staff at the Negaunee Township Office have found a good use for it. They’ve been using the ground up glass for mulch in their flower beds for about a month now.

The glass is ground down to eliminate the sharp edges and make it safe to handle. There are two different types they can produce, a sand-like finely ground glass and a chunkier one. The Township Supervisor says it’s great to be able to show the public a use for the recycled material.

“The stuff that we’re using is glass pieces that are about 3/8th of an inch in size, they’re not sharp, we use it for mulch and it has held well, it’s holding up on our slopes and it’s fantastic, and if you look at it in the daylight it sparkles,” said Gary Wommer, Negaunee Township Supervisor.

Negaunee Township is also getting ready for its scrap tire collection coming on July 19 from 3-7 p-m. That collection is funded by a cleanup grant from Michigan’s Environment Great Lakes & Energy or EGLE.

