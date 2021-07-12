Advertisement

Negaunee Township using recycled glass in landscaping

Recycled Glass in flowerbed in Negaunee Township
Recycled Glass in flowerbed in Negaunee Township(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’ve been wondering what can be done with recycled glass, staff at the Negaunee Township Office have found a good use for it. They’ve been using the ground up glass for mulch in their flower beds for about a month now.

The glass is ground down to eliminate the sharp edges and make it safe to handle. There are two different types they can produce, a sand-like finely ground glass and a chunkier one. The Township Supervisor says it’s great to be able to show the public a use for the recycled material.

“The stuff that we’re using is glass pieces that are about 3/8th of an inch in size, they’re not sharp, we use it for mulch and it has held well, it’s holding up on our slopes and it’s fantastic, and if you look at it in the daylight it sparkles,” said Gary Wommer, Negaunee Township Supervisor.

Negaunee Township is also getting ready for its scrap tire collection coming on July 19 from 3-7 p-m. That collection is funded by a cleanup grant from Michigan’s Environment Great Lakes & Energy or EGLE.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLUC File Photo
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Gladstone Sunday morning
Cody Michael Miller
Alger County man sentenced to prison for 2019 school threat
A festival ride in Michigan was caught on camera malfunctioning.
Caught on camera: Michigan festival ride malfunctions
Mugshot for Jeremy Lee Bertrand.
Man sentenced to prison after Menominee County human trafficking sting
File image
Man drowns in Marinette County river

Latest News

(Aspirus logo)
Aspirus Health updating visitor guidelines
The Masonic Arts, Theatre, and Innovation Company recently received a $49,800 grant from the...
MATI receives grant, fundraises for mobile movie project
Community members attending Italian Fest several years ago.
Iron Mountain to host 14th annual Italian Fest
A rendering of the project from behind the Savings Bank building, including the residential...
Public hearing, vote Monday night on Brownfield Plan for Savings Bank development