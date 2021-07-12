Advertisement

MTU researchers: More wolf pups spotted on Isle Royale

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, provided by the National Park Service, a 4-year-old...
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, provided by the National Park Service, a 4-year-old female gray wolf emerges from her cage as it is released at Isle Royale National Park in Michigan. (National Park Service via AP, File)(AP)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ISLE ROYALE, Mich. (AP & WLUC) - Scientists say wolf pups have been spotted again at Isle Royale National Park. And that’s a hopeful sign for efforts to rebuild a gray wolf population that had nearly died out.

Crews brought wolves from Minnesota, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and the Canadian province of Ontario to the Lake Superior park several years ago. It’s unknown how many are there now because the coronavirus pandemic forced cancelation of the annual winter census. But researchers with Michigan Technological University say remote cameras have detected a number of pups. Meanwhile, the park’s overgrown moose population appears to be dropping.

Click here to read the full news release from MTU.

Click here to watch TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson’s recent series: The Spirit of Isle Royale.

