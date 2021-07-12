Advertisement

Marquette Branch Prison staff member hospitalized after assault

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Branch Prison is on lockdown Monday afternoon after another staff assault.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, a sergeant was assaulted and taken to the hospital for potential head injuries.

The sergeant was intervening in a fight during level five yard where four prisoners were attacking another prisoner in what is believed to have been a gang dispute. As the sergeant attempted to break up the fight he was punched in the head. Other staff on site deployed chemical agents and were able to end the incident and assist their colleague, MDOC said.

No other staff were injured, and the facility remained on lockdown as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.

