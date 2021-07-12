Man sentenced to prison after Menominee County human trafficking sting

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin man is going to prison on a child sex crime conviction.

According to Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Rogg, Jeremy Lee Bertrand, 33, of Pound, Wisconsin, was sentenced to 18 months to 20 years in prison for his role in a decoy-style, Human Trafficking sting operation in the City of Menominee. Bertrand’s sentence was handed down on July 9 by the Honorable Christopher S. Ninomiya in the 41st Circuit Court.

Bertrand pled guilty on June 22 to Child Sexually Abusive Activity, a 20-year felony. Bertrand’s conviction was the result of an incident on March 19 in which the Menominee Police Department, the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police worked in a collaborative operation with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and the Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force (“UPHTTF”), by chatting online with potential consumers intending to engage children in sexually abusive activity at a local hotel in Menominee. Bertrand answered one of the online ads, agreed to pay for sex with a minor, and was found to have $200 on his person for the transaction.

“There are four main purposes of a criminal sentence,” explained Rogg. “A sentence should impose a punitive consequence for the criminal behavior and offer an opportunity for the rehabilitation of the defendant. More broadly speaking, a sentence should protect the public, as well as send a strong message of deterrence to others who may consider violating the same laws,” Rogg continued.

