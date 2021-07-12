Advertisement

Man drowns in Marinette County river

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WLUC) - A Green Bay man drowned Saturday afternoon in the Peshtigo River.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, rescue crews responded to a 911 call around 3:40 p.m. for a man who had disappeared while tubing in the Peshtigo River downstream of the Don Brooks Park in Crivitz.

Just after 6:00 p.m. the body of 40-year-old Anthony Rogers of Green Bay was pulled from the water and brought to shore where he was pronounced dead.

Initial reports indicate Rogers was not wearing a personal floatation device at the time he went under and may have been a weak swimmer.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLUC File Photo
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Gladstone overnight
Iron River man shot, killed by police identified
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
President Biden appoints Whitmer to Council of Governors
Planning for women's recovery center continues amid concerns from neighbors
Diocese of Marquette recovery center planning continues amid rezoning concerns

Latest News

Mugshot for Jeremy Lee Bertrand.
Man sentenced to prison after Menominee County human trafficking sting
Cody Michael Miller
Alger County man sentenced to prison for 2019 school threat
Cash mob
Elixirs by BeWell ‘mobbed’ with support
Trappers Expo
Escanaba hosts 59th annual UP Trappers Expo