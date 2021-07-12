Man drowns in Marinette County river

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WLUC) - A Green Bay man drowned Saturday afternoon in the Peshtigo River.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, rescue crews responded to a 911 call around 3:40 p.m. for a man who had disappeared while tubing in the Peshtigo River downstream of the Don Brooks Park in Crivitz.

Just after 6:00 p.m. the body of 40-year-old Anthony Rogers of Green Bay was pulled from the water and brought to shore where he was pronounced dead.

Initial reports indicate Rogers was not wearing a personal floatation device at the time he went under and may have been a weak swimmer.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The investigation is ongoing.

