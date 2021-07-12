Lions announce full capacity at Ford Field for 2021 season

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - The Detroit Lions announced Monday plans to have Ford Field at full capacity for all regular season 2021 home games. The stadium was not open to the public in 2020.

“We have long awaited the moment where we can officially declare we will have 65,000 fans at Ford Field this fall,” said Detroit Lions Team President and CEO Rod Wood. “We’ve worked diligently with the NFL, as well looked to federal, state and local guidelines to monitor what’s best for our team, staff and fans. We’re thrilled to be at this point and to welcome One Pride back into the stadium. I can’t say it enough, it hasn’t been the same without them.”

The re-opening of Ford Field to fans was made final as a result of several considerations, with the steady COVID-19 vaccination rate in Michigan being chief among them. In following the State of Michigan’s reopening guidelines, the Lions will not require proof of vaccination status and face coverings will not be required for fans. Unvaccinated guests are still encouraged to wear a face covering. The Lions and Ford Field are committed to working with local, state and national health officials and reserve the right to return to play without fans should current COVID-19 conditions evolve.

The Lions will be bringing back all Gameday fan experiences including Pride Plaza with tailgate games and a zip line on Brush Street.

DTE Energy Power Hour will be the first hour after gates open and feature giveaways like bobbleheads and other apparel as well as concession specials such as $2 sodas, $2 hot dogs, $3 packaged beers, $3 well drinks, and $5 specialty cocktails at 13 new locations. All-day Silver Savings fan value pricing on food and drinks will also return with value meal combos of a hot dog, chips, and soda for $10 or a hot dog, chips, and beer for $12 in addition to $5 beer at multiple locations throughout the game.

Single-game tickets for 2021 Detroit Lions regular season games at Ford Field will go on sale Wednesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at www.detroitlions.com/tickets. All single-game tickets will be delivered digitally via Ticketmaster. For more information regarding digital ticketing and mobile entry, please visit www.detroitlions.com/digital. As of the 2020 season, it is a completely mobile and cashless Gameday.

Beginning July 28, single-game tickets for Lions regular season home games will also be available in person at the Ford Field Ticket Office Monday through Friday between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. For ADA ticketing needs or other questions regarding single game ticket availability, fans can call 313-262-2222 and speak directly to a ticket office representative.

Detroit Lions season tickets are available now with significant savings for as low as $38 dollars per month with the 12-month payment plan and can be purchased at www.detroitlions.com/tickets or by calling 313-262-2222.

Single-game and full season suites for 2021 are available now and can be explored at www.detroitlionssuites.com.

