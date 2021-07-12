Kids learn golf essentials at Pine Grove Country Club

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - People are grabbing their clubs and hitting the links this summer, including some of the littlest golfers in Iron Mountain.

For the last six weeks, 92 kids between the ages of three and thirteen have been learning the fundamentals of golf. This is the second year the junior golf camp has been held at the Pine Grove Country Club.

“They learn how to drive the ball, hit sand shots, hit out of the fairway, and how to keep score,” said golf teaching professional Kalynn Dolby.

Dolby says the kids also learn about golf etiquette, proper equipment, and sportsmanship. They participate in games and obstacle courses as well.

Golfers are split into four age groups, such as the five- to seven-year-old Little Grovers.

“We get to use our driver; we get to putt,” said Little Grover Eden Pipp. “It’s really fun!”

According to Dolby, in just six weeks, the Little Grovers have made tremendous progress.

“The first day that they come in, a lot of these kids have never touched a club before, so they don’t know how to hold it and they don’t know how to stand,” she said. “By week six, they’re hitting great drives down the fairway and sinking putts.”

The Little Grovers Liam and Sophia agree.

“Far putts seem pretty hard, but the more you practice, the better you get at it,” Liam said.

“I learned that to hit it up more, you can fluff up the sand and it makes it a better hit,” said Sophia.

Dolby says teaching kids to play golf when they are young strengthens their skills. She says it can also lead to a lifetime of fun.

“Golf is a game that you can play for your entire life,” said Dolby. “It’s a great family sport, so we’ve seen an increase in families coming out to golf with the juniors.”

July 12 was the final lesson for the junior golfers.

In August, all 92 will come together for a golf scramble, where they will put their new abilities into practice.

