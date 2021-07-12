Advertisement

Iron Mountain to host 14th annual Italian Fest

Attendees can enjoy a taste of Iron Mountain’s Italian sister city, Sassoferrato, through food, live music, and activities.
Community members attending Italian Fest several years ago.
Community members attending Italian Fest several years ago.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Next month, a beloved tradition is returning to Iron Mountain.

The 14th annual Iron Mountain Italian Fest will take place on Saturday, August 14. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Attendees can enjoy food, drinks, live music, and activities based on the culture of Iron Mountain’s sister city in Italy. The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority says the event gives locals a chance to celebrate their Italian roots.

“We have such a rich Italian heritage in Iron Mountain that people feel really connected to the cuisine, the music, and the activities,” said DDA program director Mindy Wittock. “It’s also a way for the community to recognize our sister city in Italy, Sassoferrato.”

Italian Fest will begin at noon and end at 11:00 p.m. Tickets are available in advance for $8. At the gate, tickets will cost $10.

The DDA is looking for volunteers to help run activities at the festival. Visit downtownironmountain.com to register or to learn more.

