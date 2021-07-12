Advertisement

Houghton-Portage Twp. schools keep kids fed

Kids deserve to eat all year long.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The summer food service Meet Up and Eat Up is held at Houghton Elementary every Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It provides free meals with no questions asked to students of Houghton and Hancock.

Portage-Houghton Schools Food Service Director Shelby Turnquist says the program has grown a lot since it began earlier this year.

From about 60 students in the beginning to 900 or so now.

“We do seven meals – seven breakfasts, seven lunches, so they actually go home with 14 meals,” said Turnquist. “I always think of those few kids I know who really really need this food. I’ve always been for feeding the students.”

To find more information about Portage-Houghton school’s food programs, an email for Turnquist can be found on the school’s website.

