Advertisement

Houghton Police begin bike patrol

Patrolling the south side of the Portage Canal.
Kinnunen says bike patrols may be more helpful than some think.
Kinnunen says bike patrols may be more helpful than some think.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Warm weather is here for the summer in the Copper Country.

This brings a surge of foot and bike traffic to Houghton’s downtown.

To keep up with that, Houghton Police bicycle patrols are now zipping up and down the south side of the Portage Canal.

“We try to stay in the city limits, anywhere from the campground on the east end by Kessner,” said Houghton Police Patrolman Nathan Kinnunen. “All the way to the Nara Nature Trails west of downtown, there’s a bike path and a walking path.”

Officer Kinnunen went on his first official bike ride in uniform Monday.

Residents may think there’s no need for bike patrols, but Kinnunen says it’s more helpful than some think.

“We talk to a lot of tourists, they have a lot of questions. So, most people are flagging me down,” said Kinnunen. “You think of the police, out in your car you’re conducting traffic stops. Well on [the] bike it’s the opposite. People are coming up to me more than I’m going up to them.”

It makes for good police presence, and many will find an officer less intimidating on a bike than in a squad car.

This creates an opportunity for the public to converse and get to know their police, and vice-versa.

“Small town policing, community policing, is important,” said Kinnunen. “It makes our job so much easier, just getting to know the people that you’re serving, it humanizes us. It lets us get to know the citizens that we’re serving as well.”

So now, next time you see your local police on bikes – say hello!

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLUC File Photo
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Gladstone Sunday morning
Cody Michael Miller
Alger County man sentenced to prison for 2019 school threat
A festival ride in Michigan was caught on camera malfunctioning.
Caught on camera: Michigan festival ride malfunctions
Mugshot for Jeremy Lee Bertrand.
Man sentenced to prison after Menominee County human trafficking sting
File image
Man drowns in Marinette County river

Latest News

Meet Up and Eat Up.
Houghton-Portage Twp. schools keep kids fed
A sign for the Bike Playground at Tourist Park in Marquette
Bike Playground ready to ride in Marquette
The new Bay Bank location is located where Elmer's Restaurant used to be.
Bay Bank new location under construction
Gladstone Farmer's Market.
Gladstone Farmer’s Market sells more than fresh produce