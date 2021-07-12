Hazy sunshine to kick off the week

A quiet, but hazy day ahead of us as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to move over Lake Superior out of the west. Improvements occur during the midweek when a front brings showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday into Thursday.

Today: Hazy sunshine and warm

>Highs: 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the east

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon

>Highs: 70s west, low 80s east

Thursday: Continued showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Friday: Clouds clearing out and becoming sunny

>Highs: Mainly 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to mid-80s inland

Sunday: Mostly sunny and above normal

>Highs: 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.