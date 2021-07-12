Hazy sunshine to kick off the week
A quiet, but hazy day ahead of us as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to move over Lake Superior out of the west. Improvements occur during the midweek when a front brings showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday into Thursday.
Today: Hazy sunshine and warm
>Highs: 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the east
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon
>Highs: 70s west, low 80s east
Thursday: Continued showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Friday: Clouds clearing out and becoming sunny
>Highs: Mainly 70s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Upper 70s to mid-80s inland
Sunday: Mostly sunny and above normal
>Highs: 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.