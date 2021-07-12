Gladstone Farmer’s Market sells more than fresh produce

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gladstone Farmer’s Market sells more than just fresh fruits and veggies.

Fred Berger from Riverside Peonies says his favorite thing about the Gladstone Farmer’s Market is meeting and talking to people. He believes the market has a great variety of products sold.

“We have baked goods and like across the way the maple syrup and honey, I do the flowers and cut flowers and soap,” said Fred Berger, a vendor at the Gladstone Farmer’s Market.

Berger originally started coming to the market to sell extra peonies he didn’t sell on his farm.

“I’ve added the soap and the dish cloths. This year I don’t have peonies because we sold out at the farm,” said Berger.

Located on the other side of the market is Cathy Davis who sells everything for your sweet tooth.

“They haven’t had a baker selling here at the farmers market for a while and I love to bake so I decided I’d start whipping some stuff up,” said Cathy Davis, a vendor for a the Gladstone Farmer’s Market.

Davis says she loves baking but didn’t have many people to give her baked goods to, so this is her first year at the Gladstone Farmer’s Market. She sells pies, cookies, donut holes, breads and even takes special orders.

“This is a great way to do what I love and maybe somebody else will enjoy it,” said Davis.

Both vendors plan to be at the farmer’s market through the end of the season in October. The market is open every Monday from three until six in the afternoon on Delta Avenue.

