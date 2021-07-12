Fishing 101 kicks off Noquemanon Trail Network’s ‘Trail Talks’ series

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Noquemanon Trail Network’s (NTN) ‘Trail Talks’ series is back this summer -- kicking off with the basics of fishing.

Titled, ‘Fish and Fishing - Trails on the Rise,’ expert guide Nick Simon demonstrated fly-fishing techniques for Summer Trout on the Carp River Sunday.

Attendees also learned about the various baits and lures to use, plus ideal water temperatures that trout like to swim in.

It’s an educational and hands-on experience of a U.P. summer pastime.

“Trout streams are nice and cold when we’re on streams like this under good canopy over them -- good way to beat the heat, do some wet wading, walk around in the water and catch a few fish. There’s a lot of people fishing now. I think a lot of people have rediscovered it or just getting started,” said Simon, who owns Superior Outfitters.

‘Trail Talks’ is sponsored by the NTN and Travel Marquette.

Registration for the events are free.

Upcoming events are listed below:

July 16 at 6 p.m. ET: Operation Trail Dog

Aug. 15 at 3 p.m. ET: Hydroelectric Production - BLP and Me

Nov. 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET: November Sky

