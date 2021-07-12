Advertisement

Bravery award given to motor carrier officer from MSP St. Ignace Post

Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Officer Jacob Lauer
Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Officer Jacob Lauer(MSP)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Officer Jacob Lauer, assigned to the St. Ignace Post, received the department’s Bravery Award during an Employee Recognition ceremony in Lansing Monday.

According to an MSP press release, the award is tied to an off-duty incident that occurred this past March as Lauer was beginning a vacation and driving south on US-23 in Monroe County. As he approached the area, he saw heavy, black smoke coming from the northbound lanes and a truck tractor and semi-trailer combination in the ditch on fire.

There were bystanders on scene but no first responders. Lauer stopped his vehicle ran across the median to help. Truck drivers, who had also stopped, were attempting to put out the flames with fire extinguishers as the driver was still in and the driver’s seat, belted in, partially pinned by the steering wheel and unconscious.

Lauer rallied a group to help him get the driver out through the windshield. With very little time to spare, they got him to safety as the truck became fully engulfed and the tires exploded due to the extreme heat and pressure. Lauer continued caring for the driver and the two, major lacerations on his head until first responders arrived on scene.

“Motor Carrier Officer Lauer knowingly endangered himself when he took swift and immediate actions to save this man’s life,” said Lt. Chad Larsen in a statement. “We are incredibly proud of him and know he would do the same again, if put in the same situation.”

Ofc. Lauer enlisted with the MSP in August 2018, graduating as a member of the 23rd Motor Carrier Recruit School where he was assigned to the St. Ignace Post.

