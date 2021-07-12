Advertisement

Bike Playground ready to ride in Marquette

A sign for the Bike Playground at Tourist Park in Marquette
A sign for the Bike Playground at Tourist Park in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The new Bike Playground at Tourist Park in Marquette is ready to ride on. Funding, design and construction of the playground is a partnership between two non-profit groups, the Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) and the 906 Adventure Team.

The Adventure Team met up for a ride Monday evening at Tourist Park and some teams tested out the new playground before a longer ride. For the 906 Adventure Team the goal of the playground is to encourage young mountain bike riders and grow the sport.

“Where do you learn how to ride some of the bridges and skinnies and the rocks that are out there, so we wanted to make it more accessible, and putting it here in the city inside Tourist Park just makes perfect sense and everybody can do it together, I mean that’s really the best part of this is it is a resource for the whole family,” said Todd Poquette, Director of the 906 Adventure Team.

The final touches to the playground include some additional signs and other aesthetic elements. The playground is free and open to the public.

