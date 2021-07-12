Advertisement

Biden administration asks judge to dismiss TikTok appeal

Despite moving to dismiss the TikTok and WeChat appeals, the Biden administration is developing...
Despite moving to dismiss the TikTok and WeChat appeals, the Biden administration is developing its own criteria for assessing national security risks by foreign-owned apps.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The White House is moving to toss out an appeal filed by the Trump administration, involving the popular social media app TikTok.

The new motion calls the appeal practically moot because President Joe Biden has already issued an executive order that scrapped the former president’s proposed restrictions against TikTok and WeChat.

Last year, Trump tried to ban those Chinese-linked apps from in the United States, claiming they pose a national security risk.

But multiple courts issued injunctions blocking those moves, which the Trump administration appealed.

Despite moving to dismiss those appeals, the Biden administration is developing its own criteria for assessing national security risks by foreign-owned apps.

U.S. policymakers are concerned TikTok and other apps could give China access to the personal data of Americans or spread misinformation.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLUC File Photo
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Gladstone Sunday morning
Cody Michael Miller
Alger County man sentenced to prison for 2019 school threat
A festival ride in Michigan was caught on camera malfunctioning.
Caught on camera: Michigan festival ride malfunctions
Mugshot for Jeremy Lee Bertrand.
Man sentenced to prison after Menominee County human trafficking sting
File image
Man drowns in Marinette County river

Latest News

Meet Up and Eat Up.
Houghton-Portage Twp. schools keep kids fed
The company logo of Royal Philips NV sits on the head office in Amsterdam, Netherlands,...
Philips recalls ventilators, CPAP machines
Kinnunen says bike patrols may be more helpful than some think.
Houghton Police begin bike patrol
Firefighters across the U.S. West are struggling to contain wildfires.
Firefighters make progress against big fires in US West
A sign for the Bike Playground at Tourist Park in Marquette
Bike Playground ready to ride in Marquette