Bay Bank new location under construction

The new building should be open mid October.
The new Bay Bank location is located where Elmer's Restaurant used to be.
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay Bank’s new Escanaba location is about three months from opening. The Delta County bank plans to open the new building mid-October.

Construction began just before the COVID-19 pandemic but moved at a slower pace because of it. The bank says it is opening a new location because it was outgrowing the original building. The new building, located where Elmer’s Restaurant used to be, will allow the bank to continue growing.

“We’re a very relationship-oriented organization. We’re not transaction driven but we’re relationship driven. We really touch our customer maybe unlike a lot of other financial institutions.”

Bay Bank has three locations: Gladstone, Escanaba and Rapid River.

