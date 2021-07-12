Bay Bank new location under construction

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay Bank’s new Escanaba location is about three months from opening. The Delta County bank plans to open the new building mid-October.

Construction began just before the COVID-19 pandemic but moved at a slower pace because of it. The bank says it is opening a new location because it was outgrowing the original building. The new building, located where Elmer’s Restaurant used to be, will allow the bank to continue growing.

“We’re a very relationship-oriented organization. We’re not transaction driven but we’re relationship driven. We really touch our customer maybe unlike a lot of other financial institutions.”

Bay Bank has three locations: Gladstone, Escanaba and Rapid River.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.