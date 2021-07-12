Advertisement

Aspirus Health updating visitor guidelines

Exceptions to the two-visitor restriction can be made to include additional visitors for birth, end-of-life, and disability situations.
(WLUC)
By Alex Clark
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, a non-profit health system with locations in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan is changing its visitor policy. According to a press release from Aspirus Health, its new guidelines further ease previous restrictions and allow two adult visitors or support people at a time, per patient.

This applies across all patient care settings with the following exceptions:

  • Compassionate care- Exceptions can be made to allow additional visitors at the discretion of the care team during end-of-life, labor and delivery, and disability situations.
  • Pediatric patients- Patient siblings are not allowed
  • COVID-19 patients- Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and end-of-life situations.
  • Assisted Living Facilities/Nursing homes- Aspirus locations will follow the state regulations for visitation. Visitors and families are advised to call the facility directly to discuss.

All approved visitors will be required to wear a facemask, socially distance, and be screened upon entering Aspirus facilities. Hospital visitor hours are defined as 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. unless exceptions are made for compassionate care.

The updated guidelines reflect the latest guidance from CDC and continued decrease of COVID-19 activity in our communities. Aspirus will continually monitor COVID-19 activity, vaccination rates and the latest guidance from public health for any future considerations related to visitors.

Aspirus appreciates the continued cooperation of its visitors, patients, associates and providers to support infection control efforts and help minimize the spread of respiratory infections and COVID-19. All community members are encouraged to get vaccinated as the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 and its variants. Vaccination appointments can be made through the MyAspirus app or online patient portal, or by calling the Aspirus COVID-19 Call Center at 1-844-568-0701.

