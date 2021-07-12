Alger County man sentenced to prison for 2019 school threat

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Eben Junction man is going to prison for threatening to shoot up a Menominee County school.

Cody Michael Miller, 23, was sentenced to two to five years in prison for threatening to “shoot up” the Hannahville Indian School in Harris Township, announced Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Rogg. Miller’s sentence was handed down on June 25 by the Honorable Mary B. Barglind in the 41st Circuit Court.

According to Rogg, Miller pleaded guilty on May 19 to Attempted Threat of Terrorism.

The incident occurred on Oct. 30, 2019, when, according to a number of students, Miller drove in to the school parking lot in a Ford F 150 pick-up truck, pulled a handgun from his pocket said that he was going to “shoot up the school” and that he “has weapons and isn’t afraid to use them,” as he walked quickly toward a group of school students.

The terrified students fled inside the school and locked the gym doors shut behind them. Officers from the Hannahville Police Department and six MSP Troopers quickly apprehended Miller and seized a scoped .308 rifle, a loaded .308 magazine, a 12-gauge shotgun, a box of 12-gauge shells, and a snub-nosed revolver.

