Stellar summer weather continues Sunday

Patchy smoke and haze under an otherwise mostly clear sky over the Upper Peninsula overnight as northwest winds bring smoke from active fires in Northwestern Ontario. Overall, big bubble, little trouble as a Great Lakes High Pressure system holds off bands of precipitation from the Upper Peninsula for Sunday -- keeping skies mostly clear, winds light overall and temperatures trending around the seasonal average.

The high pressure eventually breaks down on Monday as a low pressure system from the Middle Mississippi River Valley lifts towards the Great Lakes region and producing showers over the Upper Peninsula by the late afternoon hours.

The low tracks near the Eastern U.P. into Tuesday, bringing rain chances and also isolated thunderstorms to the eastern counties.

Midweek rain chances increase throughout the region, with the arrival of a Northern Plains-based frontal system entering the Western U.P. Wednesday afternoon then spreading eastward towards the evening.

Rain and t-storm chances continue Thursday then dissipating late evening as the frontal system exits the Upper Peninsula.

A rebounding high pressure builds next weekend in the U.P., resulting in mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with few to scattered skies in the afternoon; winds NE-E at 5-15 mph

>Highs: 70s-80s (Warmer inland)

Monday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of light rain showers by the afternoon; breezy and mild

>Highs: 80

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms east

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon with a chance of widespread rain and few thunderstorms beginning west

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and few thunderstorms, diminishing into the evening

>Highs: 70

Friday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 80s

