Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Gladstone overnight

WLUC File Photo
WLUC File Photo (WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A man is dead after he was hit by a car early Sunday morning on M-35 in Delta County.

According to Gladstone Public Safety, a 21-year-old man was walking along the side of the highway near N. Bluff Dr. in Gladstone around 3:00 a.m. when he was hit by a car and killed.

Police have not released the victim’s name or any information about the driver. The crash is under investigation.

Gladstone Public Safety was assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police, Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Rampart EMS, the Delta County Medical Examiner and the Gladstone Volunteer Fire Department.

