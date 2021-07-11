NMU releases 2021-2022 Men’s Golf Schedule

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s golf team and head coach Bob Bastian have released the schedule for their 2021-22 fall and spring seasons.

Fall action kicks off with the Island Resort Intercollegiate at the Sage Run Golf Club in Harris, Mich. that runs September 5-6. It is the Wildcats’ first Upper Peninsula action since 2019.

The rest of the fall dates are Sept. 11-12 at the Al Watrous Invitational in Bay City, Mich., Sept. 20-21 at the Doc Spragg Fall Invitational in Findlay, Ohio, and October 16-17 at the Davenport Panther Invitational in Augusta, Mich.

NMU begins the spring portion of the season at the Saddlebrook Spring Kickoff in Tampa, Fla. on March 2-4. The Wildcats will then have back-to-back invitationals in Kentucky as they participate in the SVSU Spring Invitational in Georgetown, Ky. March 19-20 and the Findlay Spring Invitational in Lexington, Ky. on March 28-29.

The regular season comes to a close in Ohio at the Walsh Cavalier Classic Invitational in Canton. The invitational runs April 2-3.

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) postseason play takes place April 23-24 in Augusta, Mich. with the GLIAC Championships at the Stoatin Brae Golf Course.

