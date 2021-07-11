NMU 2021-2022 Women’s Golf Schedule unveiled

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s golf program has announced its fall and spring slates of competition for the 2021-22 school year.

Their fall season includes four tournaments, including the Grand Valley State Invitational (Sept. 24-25), the Lady Bulldog Invite (Sept. 26-27), the Beall Fall Classic (Oct. 4-5) and the Davenport Panther Invite (Oct. 16-17).

The team opens their spring competition March 2-4 at the Saddlebrook Spring Kickoff in Tampa, Fla., before a trip to Georgetown, Ky., March 19-20 for the SVSU Spring Invite.

Their two remaining regular season tournaments are set in Ohio where the team will compete at the NC4K Invitational in Blacklick, Ohio (April 4-5) before a weekend in Canton, Ohio, April 9-10, for the Walsh Invitational.

The Wildcats will then compete at the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship tournament set for April 23-24 in Augusta, Mich.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.