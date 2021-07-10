Negaunee celebrates Pioneer Days parade

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee’s Pioneer Days Celebration concludes Saturday.

The final day of the nine-day event included a parade, starting at the corner of Iron and Tobin Streets downtown with the Negaunee Police Department and the VFW Color Guard men and women.

With the event canceled last year, 44 floats were registered for the 2021 parade, including the Negaunee City Band and the Negaunee High School Band.

One resident says Pioneer Days brings Negaunee together.

I’m so excited to be a part of Pioneer Days because it is my first year living in Negaunee, and I just feel like I was welcomed,” Kayleigh Babcock said. “This community is so tiny but warming, and I just feel like there’s such spirit with being a part of Irontown. And I’m excited to represent Switzer Construction this year in the parade.”

The Negaunee Irontown Association puts on the annual event, with sponsorships from community businesses.

Here’s the full schedule of Pioneer Days events for 2021. Pioneer Days is scheduled for July 1-9, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.