Firefighters tourney returns in Negaunee’s Pioneer Days 2021

Eight departments throughout Marquette County competed in four races in a display of first-response skills, teamwork and camaraderie.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Returning in this year’s Pioneer Days Celebration is the firefighters tournament at Negaunee City Fire Hall Saturday.

Eight departments throughout Marquette County, from Skandia to Ishpeming Township, competed competing for the best times in four races -- ladder, hose-coupling, hose-interchange and even a mystery race.

Hundreds attending the event got an up-close look at first-response skills and teamwork.

It was also a time for fun and camaraderie for the participants.

TV6′s Steve Asplund directed and emceed the event -- a volunteer fireman in the city for more than 30 years.

Future firefighters were there too, like Cooper Allen -- son of Ashley and Ishpeming Township Fire Department Captain Travis Allen.

“It’s good to have the crowd of people back this year!” said Ishpeming Township Fire Department Nicholas Tomasi.

“We had more people at the parade than I think we’ve had in several years. You get out here, show your skills, fail when you have to and win when you can.” said Negaunee Township Fire Department First Hose Captain Marc Herring.

“It’s nice seeing such a brotherhood and all the teasing between everyone and stuff like that -- it’s great,” said Negaunee Township Firefighter Dawson Tilly, who had just completed training a few months before.

Saturday’s tournament prepares teams for the 126th Annual Upper Peninsula Volunteer Firefighters Tournament from July 23 to 25 in Forsyth Township.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

