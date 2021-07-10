Essential workers honored at Manistique’s 32nd annual Folkfest

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Vendors, food, and families were seen along South Cedar St. in downtown Manistique, as the city celebrated its 32nd annual Folkfest. It also marks the first Folkfest in two years, with last year’s celebration canceled because of COVID-19.

“There’s families here who have been celebrating this event,” said the city’s mayor, Kim Shiner. “It’s really nice to see everybody out again, and everybody looks really happy to be out.”

On Saturday, the event’s committee honored LMAS District health Department’s public information officer, Kerry Ott, as its 2021 Folkfest hero. The committee says she has worked tirelessly to make sure the right pandemic information was getting out to the people.

After receiving the award, Ott says she feels unworthy.

“It truly was a district-wide team effort of all the staff at LMAS over the last 16 months,” she said.

But the honors did not end there.

The committee also recognized Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital workers as Folkfest’s 2020 heroes based on their commitment to keep those in the Schoolcraft County area safe and healthy.

“Knowing that there’s always a chance of getting COVID themselves and bringing it home to their families,” said SMH’s chief nursing officer, Scott Brixt, “I just can’t say enough how proud I am to work with the team we have.”

Shiner, who is also the hospital’s clinic director, says the honor was moving.

“It was emotional,” she stated, “and it was also a sigh of relief to say, ‘Okay. There’s light at the end of the tunnel, and we’re finally getting there.’”

And with 54 percent of eligible Upper Michigan residents receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Ott has this message.

“This is the time to get vaccinated for those who have not, yet,” she said. “Get the politics out of this, look at the science, and trust us.”

All of the recognized healthcare heroes continue to encourage good health and hope the COVID-19 situation calms down before next year’s Folkfest.

