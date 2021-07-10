Escanaba hosts 59th annual UP Trappers Expo

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Lots of outdoor-related items were on display at the 59th annual UP Trappers Expo.

Fishing and hunting products like guns, knives, and traps were seen inside and outside of the UP State Fairgrounds exhibition building in Escanaba.

Between 2,500 and 3,000 people between Friday and Saturday showed up at the event.

Some vendors even had items unrelated to hunting.

“We got quilts, crafts, bread makers, a lady that makes rugs, and just about everything,” said UP Trappers Convention coordinator Roy Dahlgren. “We got army surplus people. We got a guy that sells nothing but socks.”

Well-known trappers were also present and giving demos, including one who makes recurve bows.

The UP Trappers are already looking forward to next year’s 60th annual convention, which will be on July 15th and 16th.

