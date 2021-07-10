Elixirs by BeWell ‘mobbed’ with support

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette business was “mobbed” with support on Saturday.

Accelerate UP held its first “cash mob” in over a year because of the pandemic. The non-profit business advising group surprises a business by organizing a group of people to spend money.

On Saturday, Accelerate UP mobbed Elixirs by BeWell on Third Street. It serves 100 percent organic juices, smoothies, soups and snacks.

Elixirs, which opened in October as a sister business to BeWell, says the support means a lot after the pandemic.

“After such a slow many months of shutdowns and things, it’s really exciting to see lots of people in the shop,” said Kate Lewandowski, Elixirs by BeWell Co-Owner.

“We’re just very grateful for things opening up, getting back to normal a little bit,” said Alexander Kofsky, Accelerate UP Executive Director. “To see the small businesses that made it, that survived, that they are still here and they really do need our support.”

Usually each person gets $20 to spend during a cash mob. However, Eagle Mine gave an additional $20 per person on Saturday.

Accelerate UP says they will hold another cash mob in August. It is also looking for more people to get involved. To stay up-to-date visit Accelerate UP’s website or Facebook page.

