Copper Country Strawberry Festival began Friday

Come down for the strawberry shortcake
Strawberry shortcakes are everyone's favorite food group during the festival.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - Strawberry shortcake, grilled brats and more than 60 craft vendors drew a crowd of hundreds to Centennial Park in Chassell Twp. Friday for the 73 annual Copper Country Strawberry Festival.

“We filled up 50 five-gallon pails of strawberries,” said Owner of Crane Berry Farm Dan Crane. “We’ll use [them] for probably making 3,600 to 4,000 shortcakes.”

The weather Friday was gorgeous too.

Which made Marquette Resident Sue Britton and her husband Greg go for a motorcycle ride. After seeing all the excitement and crowds, they decided to stop at the park.

“I see somebody singing, I see some food booths and lots of crafts,” said Britton as she scoped the scene. “[I’m] looking forward to walking around and getting something good to eat and maybe buying a craft from a local person.”

Which leads to the origins of the Strawberry Festival. It’s all about local business.

Something worth noting is the festival dates back to the 1920s and 30s when large distributors attempted to overtake the UP berry market.

To combat this, local growers formed an alliance and organized a festival to keep the local market and legacy alive.

“At one point, the strawberries from the Chassell area were shipped all the way to Chicago,” said Crane. “There were 500 acres in production, there’s probably 50-60 now, but it was big for this area. For these two or three weeks that we’re actually picking berries up here – it’s still very big for the economy.”

What’s good for the economy is good for the community.

“It feels great to be out without a mask and be around people and enjoy the sunshine,” concluded Britton. “[To] enjoy everything going on here.”

For more information about what Saturday holds for the Strawberry Festival, check out the schedule of events.

