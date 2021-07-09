Advertisement

U.P. Trappers Convention and Outdoor Expo happening today and tomorrow at U.P. State Fairgrounds

$5 for adults, free for children 12 and under
The U.P. Trappers Convention and Outdoor Expo is happening this weekend at the state fairgrounds.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Trappers Convention and Outdoor Expo made its way to the U.P. State Fairgrounds today. It wraps up this evening at 5 and is immediately followed by a fish fry banquet.

The expo opens again tomorrow from 8 until 4.

Live demonstrations of how to trap will happen throughout the day.

There will also be games, fishing and a trap-building activity for children.

The show’s coordinator says you’ll find everything related to trapping... plus more.

“It’s so much more than just a trapping show, that’s why we changed it to an outdoor expo,” explains Roy Dahlgren. “For the non-trapper, it’s great for them to come out and talk to some people here and learn more about trapping. There’s something for everybody to see.”

Tickets are $5 for adults and children 12 and under get in free.

