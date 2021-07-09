Advertisement

A stretch of pleasant outdoor weather

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
High pressure is centered overhead and moves east during the weekend. Therefore we are in for really nice conditions. We’re staying dry with plenty of sunshine and seasonally warm air. A closed mid-level low pressure will bring showers back for the first half of next week.

Today: Sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 70s inland, low 70s along the Great Lakes

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Around 80° inland, the 70s along shorelines

Sunday: Continued sunshine with clouds moving late in the day

>Highs: Near 80° inland, the 70s elsewhere

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers

>Highs: Mainly upper 70s

Tuesday: More scattered showers

>Highs: Mid 70s

Wednesday: Cloudy with widespread showers

>Highs: Cont. 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and dry

>Highs: 70s

