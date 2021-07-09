A stretch of pleasant outdoor weather
High pressure is centered overhead and moves east during the weekend. Therefore we are in for really nice conditions. We’re staying dry with plenty of sunshine and seasonally warm air. A closed mid-level low pressure will bring showers back for the first half of next week.
Today: Sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 70s inland, low 70s along the Great Lakes
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm
>Highs: Around 80° inland, the 70s along shorelines
Sunday: Continued sunshine with clouds moving late in the day
>Highs: Near 80° inland, the 70s elsewhere
Monday: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers
>Highs: Mainly upper 70s
Tuesday: More scattered showers
>Highs: Mid 70s
Wednesday: Cloudy with widespread showers
>Highs: Cont. 70s
Thursday: Partly cloudy and dry
>Highs: 70s
