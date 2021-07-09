Pleasant U.P. Summer Weather Continues

Saturday: Sunny and a little warmer

Highs: 70s to around 80, coolest near the shores of the Great Lakes

Sunday: Mostly sunny, little change in temperatures

Highs: 70s to around 80, coolest again near the Great Lakes

Monday: Chance of scattered showers developing

Highs: mainly 70s

Tuesday: Chance of scattered showers, possible thunderstorms

Highs: 70s

Temperatures should remain close to average the rest of next week. There may be another chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the work week.

