Pleasant U.P. Summer Weather Continues

With Little Change Expected Through the Weekend
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday: Sunny and a little warmer

Highs: 70s to around 80, coolest near the shores of the Great Lakes

Sunday: Mostly sunny, little change in temperatures

Highs: 70s to around 80, coolest again near the Great Lakes

Monday: Chance of scattered showers developing

Highs: mainly 70s

Tuesday: Chance of scattered showers, possible thunderstorms

Highs: 70s

Temperatures should remain close to average the rest of next week.  There may be another chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the work week.

