Pleasant U.P. Summer Weather Continues
With Little Change Expected Through the Weekend
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday: Sunny and a little warmer
Highs: 70s to around 80, coolest near the shores of the Great Lakes
Sunday: Mostly sunny, little change in temperatures
Highs: 70s to around 80, coolest again near the Great Lakes
Monday: Chance of scattered showers developing
Highs: mainly 70s
Tuesday: Chance of scattered showers, possible thunderstorms
Highs: 70s
Temperatures should remain close to average the rest of next week. There may be another chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the work week.
