NMU Men’s Soccer kicks off summer camp slate

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, NMU Men’s Soccer kicked off its slate of summer ID camps.

Most of the camps were canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Rising high school juniors and seniors from the U.P., downstate, and even as far as Washington State hit the pitch to show off their talent in front of NMU’s coaches.

The camps, which are also held in the fall and spring, are also meant to recruit those student-athletes and give them an early on-campus feel.

“Since we started in 2016, we’ve recruited at least six players each year from our I.D. camps,” said NMU Men’s Soccer’s head coach, David Poggi. “It doesn’t sound like a lot, but you’re able to make a lot better selection by working with those kids.”

There will be three more camp sessions for the rest of summer.

The men’s soccer program looks forward to a great season and hopes to bring home a title.

