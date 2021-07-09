Advertisement

NMU Board of Trustees approves five-year Technical and Office Professionals Union contract

By Lily Simmons
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s Board of Trustees has approved a five-year contract with a workers’ union.

The Technical and Office Professionals (TOP) Union negotiated the contract with the university.

According to a press release from NMU, the contract gives union members one payment equal to 2% of their base salary in the first year. Each following year, members with receive a $0.30 per hour raise. By the last year of the contract, the minimum wage rate of all classification will increase to $15 per hour or more.

University president Fritz Erickson says he is proud that NMU has been able to avoid layoffs and increase pay for staff members, unlike many colleges in Michigan.

“This is, in my view, a relatively well-balanced contract and still recognizes the outstanding work that our technical and professional staff provide for the university,” said Erickson.

TOP president Jeffery Roo said in a statement, “I’m extremely happy with the administration recognizing and addressing the issues, especially the low starting wages. That affects 70% of the membership making less than $15/hour. I had kind of a goal in mind and feel that, overall, the unit is going to benefit from this new contract. The fact it’s for five years gives us some stability moving forward.”

According to Erickson, the contract was negotiated in two sessions. NMU’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously in support of the contract.

The TOP contract will be in effect from now until June 30, 2026.

There is no update on the faculty union contract negotiations at this time.

