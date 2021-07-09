Advertisement

Marquette County Sheriff reminds drivers about kids left in hot cars

Each year, between 30 and 50 children die across the U.S. from being left in hot cars.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This past week the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls for kids or pets left in hot cars. According to national statistics, last year 24 children died from heat stroke being left inside a hot vehicle.

Newer vehicles often have back seat reminders that light up in the dashboard, telling drivers to check their back seats. We spoke with Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt about what you should do if you see children or animals stuck in a hot car.

“It doesn’t take long, within 10 minuets a child or an animal can die in a car, if you are out and about and you see an animal or a child inside a car without parental supervision or someone around, you should contact the police right away and stay with that car,” Zyburt said.

Zyburt said another tip for drivers is to put something important in the back seat, like your wallet or cell phone, as a reminder to check the back seat.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

