Mackinac Bridge walk returns for 2021

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) has officially confirmed that the Bridge Walk, which takes place on Labor Day, will return for 2021. It’s the 63rd event, which has been annual since 1958 with the exception of 2020. 2020′s walk was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from the MBA, Board members welcomed the end of pandemic restrictions that will allow the event, citing its importance to the Straits area economy and the eagerly anticipated return of a beloved Michigan tradition. The board heard an update from staff on Friday about ongoing preparations for the walk during its regular meeting at Mackinac Island City Hall.

Governor Whitmer was excited to celebrate the news. “The Bridge Walk is back!”, said Whitmer. “I am thrilled that the Mackinac Bridge Authority has enabled the Labor Day Walk, a cherished tradition, to move forward this year. After the year we have all had, I know how excited we are to get back to activities and attending events that we all love. Michigan is putting one foot in front of the other as we continue our economic jumpstart and I am so glad that we can enjoy this great tradition to close out a Pure Michigan summer.”

Kelly Vieau, administrator of the Greater Mackinac City Chamber of Commerce, also welcomed the news. “The GMCCC is excited for the return of the Annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk! For more than 60 years it has been a holiday tradition for many people, young and old,” Vieau said. “The GMCCC business owners and residents are thankful it will continue on this year and hopefully for more years to come”.

Based on 2018 and 2019 events, the MBA will again start the 2021 Annual Bridge Walk from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City. Initially, participants had to ride on a bus from the Mackinac side to the St. Ignace side. The two-way organization offers less waiting time and more flexibility for participants. The bridge will again be closed to public traffic during the 2021 walk, from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Labor Day.

Walkers have three options:

starting from either end of the bridge and turning around at mid-point

walking the entire length of the bridge starting from either end

crossing the bridge, starting from either end, and then turning around and walking back to the side they started from.

Emergency vehicles will still be permitted to cross the bridge, but no public vehicles will be allowed until the walk concludes and participants are off the bridge.

Between 25,000 and 30,000 people have participated in recent years.

