Keweenaw Sheriff holding Public Safety Day event

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A well-attended tradition is returning to Mohawk Park this summer. The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office is planning Public Safety Day on Saturday, July 17, from noon to 3 p.m.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, it’s a day for the kids and community to come out for free hot dogs, pop, chips, and ice cream and meet some of the men and women who help keep the community safe.

Local fire departments, Mercy Ambulance, and Keweenaw County Road Commission will have vehicles on standby. A booth set up with dispatchers from Negaunee Regional Dispatch will also be at the park. A smoke house and Jaws of Life demonstration will also be part of the event, and K9 deputy Dogo will make an appearance for a presentation.

Visit the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.