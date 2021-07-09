Advertisement

Keweenaw Sheriff holding Public Safety Day event

The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office is planning Public Safety Day on Saturday, July 17, from noon to 3 p.m.
K-9 demonstration during 2019's Public Safety Day
K-9 demonstration during 2019's Public Safety Day(WLUC Newsroom)
By Alex Clark
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A well-attended tradition is returning to Mohawk Park this summer. The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office is planning Public Safety Day on Saturday, July 17, from noon to 3 p.m.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, it’s a day for the kids and community to come out for free hot dogs, pop, chips, and ice cream and meet some of the men and women who help keep the community safe.

Local fire departments, Mercy Ambulance, and Keweenaw County Road Commission will have vehicles on standby. A booth set up with dispatchers from Negaunee Regional Dispatch will also be at the park. A smoke house and Jaws of Life demonstration will also be part of the event, and K9 deputy Dogo will make an appearance for a presentation.

Visit the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck has overturned at a roundabout in Marquette on Thursday.
Semi-truck overturned on a roundabout in Marquette
Children figure graphic.
Baraga man arrested for possession of child sexually abusive materials
Catalytic converter
Catalytic converter theft increases across Marquette County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A rendering of the project from behind the Savings Bank building, including the residential...
Old Savings Bank building moves one step closer to repurposing through developer Braveworks

Latest News

Photo Courtesy of Mackinac Bridge Authority
Mackinac Bridge walk returns for 2021
The U.P. Trappers Convention and Outdoor Expo is happening this weekend at the state fairgrounds.
U.P. Trappers Convention and Outdoor Expo happening today and tomorrow at U.P. State Fairgrounds
Northern Michigan University.
NMU Board of Trustees approves five-year Technical and Office Professionals Union contract
The Michigan Center for Rural Health is offering a two-part, 60-hour leadership program to...
Enrollment now open for EMS Leadership Academy by Michigan Center for Rural Health