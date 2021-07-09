July is ‘Wildlife Conservation Month’ in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - It’s not every day that anyone can see America’s national bird out in nature’s truest elements -- but it’s quite common here in the Upper Peninsula.

From the bald eagle to the white-tailed deer to the elk, groups throughout the region are dedicated to protect them.

And their work is recognized as Governor Whitmer proclaims July as ‘Wildlife Conservation Month’ in the state of Michigan.

It’s an appreciation of the work by conservation groups, especially here in the U.P. -- and brings awareness to the work that still needs to be done.

“We have two missions here at the Chocolay Raptor Center. First mission is rescue and rehab of sick and injured raptors -- birds of prey,” said Chocolay Raptor Center Co-Founder Jerry Maynard.

Maynard and fellow co-founder Bob Jensen began the center in Aug. 2012, and since then they’ve released dozens of owls, eagles and hawks fit to return to the wild.

Conservation also includes protecting groups from invasive species capable of wiping them out.

“The sea lamprey is a parasitic fish that can kill up to around 40-lbs. of fish in an individual lifetime,” said U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Sea Lamprey Control Unit Supervisor Shawn Nowicki.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is part of a wider binational collaboration with Canada for sea lamprey control in the Great Lakes.

They said efforts have been successful since 1955.

And as work continues, both groups focus on a second mission: education.

“It’s a great time of the year with this month to educate people and let them be aware of detrimental what sea lamprey are to the Great Lakes fishery and how important the control program is to keep the fishery viable and sustainable,” explained U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Biological Science Technician Chad Andresen.

“If we can get young people to fall in love with the birds the way we do, they’ll spend the rest of their lives helping the birds. We do try to go into schools and we several programs lined up this summer. We’re finally able to start doing programs again after COVID shut us down last year,” said Chocolay Raptor Center Co-Founder Maynard.

