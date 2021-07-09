Iron River man shot, killed by police identified

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron County Prosecutor’s Office has released the name of the man police shot and killed last month.

According to a news release from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post, the victim’s name is David Ronald Bridgette. The prosecutor’s office has not released any further information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting on June 24 in Iron River as the investigation remains ongoing.

On June 29, Iron County Prosecuting Attorney Chad DeRouin revealed that an Iron County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) deputy and an Iron River Police Department (IRPD) officer were sent for a well-being check in the city of Iron River at 4:10 p.m. on June 24.

While on the scene, officers ended up firing shots. Bridgette, whose age was not released, died. The Michigan State Police were called in to investigate.

“...I will not be releasing any further information at this time, to protect the integrity of the investigation,” DeRouin said in a June 29 statement. “I understand the public’s interest and need for transparency; once I have the full investigation and have had time to thoroughly review everything further details will follow.”

